UrduPoint.com

Trump Blasts Biden's Decision To Release Oil From US Strategic Reserves

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:33 PM

Trump Blasts Biden's Decision to Release Oil From US Strategic Reserves

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed President Joe Biden's decision to release barrels of oil from the country's strategic reserves and warned that Washington would now be at the mercy of OPEC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed President Joe Biden's decision to release barrels of oil from the country's strategic reserves and warned that Washington would now be at the mercy of OPEC.

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in concert with other energy consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

"Now I understand that Joe Biden will be announcing an 'attack' on the newly brimming Strategic Oil Reserves so that he could get the close to record-setting high oil prices artificially lowered. We were energy independent one year ago, now we are at the mercy of OPEC, gasoline is selling for $7 in parts of California, going up all over the Country, and they are taking oil from our Strategic Reserves. Is this any way to run a Country?" Trump said in a statement.

Trump recalled that for decades the US Strategic Oil Reserves had remained "low or virtually empty."

"I filled them up three years ago, right to the top, when oil prices were very low. Those reserves are meant to be used for serious emergencies, like war, and nothing else," Trump said.

Following Biden's announcement, India said it would release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserves in coordination with other countries to lower prices. South Korea said it would also sell part of its oil inventories from its strategic reserves in order to stabilize prices, as proposed by the United States. The United Kingdom also announced the release of 1.5 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves.

Meanwhile, reports emerged that the Japanese government, in coordination with a number of countries to reduce prices, plans to release enough oil from its strategic inventories sufficient for several days.

Related Topics

India Attack China Washington Oil Trump United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States All From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Israeli Minister of Energy sig ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Israeli Minister of Energy sign MoU at Expo 2020 Dubai

6 minutes ago
 Dulsco launch unique Oil Re-Refinery Plant in UAE

Dulsco launch unique Oil Re-Refinery Plant in UAE

21 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 12th World Chambers ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Steel Worker Strike in Spain's Cadiz Turns Into Cl ..

Steel Worker Strike in Spain's Cadiz Turns Into Clashes With Police - Reports

39 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of firing inci ..

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of firing incident

41 seconds ago
 India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies: parl ..

India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies: parliament

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.