Trump Blasts China For Failure To Give US 'Earlier Notice' Of Novel Coronavirus
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:15 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China could have given the United States notice of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak much earlier, but he does not think China has inflicted the disease on Americans.
"No, I don't think they are inflicting.
I think they could have given us a lot earlier notice, absolutely," Trump said during a press briefing at the White House.
Trump also discarded claims that question the Chinese origin of coronavirus.
"I don't think, I know that it comes from China," Trump said.
Asked if China should be "punished" for that, Trump replied "We'll see what happens."