Trump Blasts China For Failure To Give US 'Earlier Notice' Of Novel Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:15 PM

Trump Blasts China for Failure to Give US 'Earlier Notice' of Novel Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China could have given the United States notice of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak much earlier, but he does not think China has inflicted the disease on Americans

"No, I don't think they are inflicting.

I think they could have given us a lot earlier notice, absolutely," Trump said during a press briefing at the White House.

Trump also discarded claims that question the Chinese origin of coronavirus.

"I don't think, I know that it comes from China," Trump said.

Asked if China should be "punished" for that, Trump replied "We'll see what happens."

