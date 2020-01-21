Trump Blasts Impeachment as Hoax, Says Sure It Will 'Go Nowhere'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was certain that impeachment proceedings entering their final stage would "go nowhere" and called the attempt to remove him from office "a hoax

"It goes nowhere, because nothing happened," Trump said at the start of his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Davos, just hours before the US Senate impeachment trial was set to resume.

"I'm sure it will work out fine."

The US Senate is set to convene on Tuesday to begin the trial after it received articles of impeachment from the House of Representatives, where Trump was found guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to press Ukraine to probe political rival Joe Biden.

Trump has called the impeachment process another political witch hunt by Democrats designed to overturn the results of the 2016 election.