MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox news on Sunday that his niece Mary Trump's tell-all family memoir was "stupid" and "vicious" and that she was not a favorite family member.

The book, titled "Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," set a first-day record for Simon & Schuster publishing house after it had sold 950,000 copies. The memoir tells Mary's account of how the US president has, according to her, since early childhood displayed prevalent fixation on his own interests at the expense of others.

According to president Trump, his family "didn't have a lot of respect or like for her.

"

When asked about his father, about whom Mary has previously said that he allegedly was "the man who needs to succeed at all costs," he said his father was a good man.

"He was a strong man ... It's disgraceful that she said that ... I would've never said that except she writes a book that's so stupid and so vicious and it's a lie. My father was a great, wonderful man," Trump noted.

The book was published on July 14. The story, according to the book description, shows a "revelatory, authoritative portrait" of Donald Trump and "the toxic family that made him," and explain how he became the man "who threatens the world's health, economic security and social fabric."