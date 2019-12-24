Trump Blasts US House Speaker Pelosi for Holding Up Senate Impeachment Trial - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to wrest control of the impeachment trial away from the Republicans who control the Senate, President Donald Trump said in a statement.

"Nancy Pelosi, who has already lost the House and Speakership once, and is about to lose it again, is doing everything she can to delay the zero Republican vote articles of impeachment," Trump said via Twitter on Monday. "She is trying to take over the Senate, and Cryin' Chuck [Schumer] is trying to take over the trial. No way!"

In a second Twitter message, Trump also challenged Pelosi's right to seek to delay the start of impeachment proceedings against him in the Senate, the upper chamber of Congress.

"What right does Crazy Nancy have to hold up this Senate trial. None! She has a bad case and would rather not have a negative decision. This witch hunt must end NOW with a trial in the Senate, or let her default and lose. No more time should be wasted on this impeachment scam!" Trump said.

Earlier on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was still waiting for Pelosi to send the Senate the necessary documentation to start the impeachment trial of Trump, and that he did not expect it to begin until after the New Year.