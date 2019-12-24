UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Blasts US House Speaker Pelosi For Holding Up Senate Impeachment Trial - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:10 AM

Trump Blasts US House Speaker Pelosi for Holding Up Senate Impeachment Trial - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to wrest control of the impeachment trial away from the Republicans who control the Senate, President Donald Trump said in a statement.

"Nancy Pelosi, who has already lost the House and Speakership once, and is about to lose it again, is doing everything she can to delay the zero Republican vote articles of impeachment," Trump said via Twitter on Monday. "She is trying to take over the Senate, and Cryin' Chuck [Schumer] is trying to take over the trial. No way!"

In a second Twitter message, Trump also challenged Pelosi's right to seek to delay the start of impeachment proceedings against him in the Senate, the upper chamber of Congress.

"What right does Crazy Nancy have to hold up this Senate trial. None! She has a bad case and would rather not have a negative decision. This witch hunt must end NOW with a trial in the Senate, or let her default and lose. No more time should be wasted on this impeachment scam!" Trump said.

Earlier on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was still waiting for Pelosi to send the Senate the necessary documentation to start the impeachment trial of Trump, and that he did not expect it to begin until after the New Year.

Related Topics

Senate Vote Twitter Trump Nancy Chamber Congress From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Hamdan bin Zayed

3 hours ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development to launch 3 ..

3 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours Supreme Commi ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Eretria decades of distinguished relations

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of UAE MuayThai ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.