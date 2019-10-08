UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Blocks Key Witness Sondland To Testify In Ukraine Impeachment Probe - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:48 PM

Trump Blocks Key Witness Sondland to Testify in Ukraine Impeachment Probe - Statement

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will not allow US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland to appear for a closed-door deposition before House of Representatives committees seeking to impeach him

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will not allow US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland to appear for a closed-door deposition before House of Representatives committees seeking to impeach him.

"I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican's rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public to see," Trump said via Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter European Union Trump Man Court Love

Recent Stories

Pharmaceutical exports increase over 8pc to $36 ml ..

3 minutes ago

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry lauds fe ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court to hear petition against JUI- ..

3 minutes ago

Top Kurdish Commander Not Ruling Out Cooperation W ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Distributes Tents, Rations In Earthq ..

12 minutes ago

2-days National Workshop on “Brucella Diagnostic ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.