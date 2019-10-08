Trump Blocks Key Witness Sondland to Testify in Ukraine Impeachment Probe - Statement

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will not allow US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland to appear for a closed-door deposition before House of Representatives committees seeking to impeach him

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will not allow US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland to appear for a closed-door deposition before House of Representatives committees seeking to impeach him.

"I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican's rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public to see," Trump said via Twitter.