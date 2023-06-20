UrduPoint.com

Trump Boasts 'Strong' Relationship With Putin Despite Long No-Contact Period

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 03:41 PM

Trump Boasts 'Strong' Relationship With Putin Despite Long No-Contact Period

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had a "very good" and "strong" relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite the fact that the two have not spoken in a long time.

"With Putin, I have a very good relationship. I mean, I haven't spoken to him in a long while, but I had a very strong relationship," Trump said in an interview with Fox news.

Trump repeated claims that if he had remained president of the United States, Russia would not have launched the special military operation in Ukraine.

Trump also said that in a conversation with the Russian president prior to February 2022, he told Putin that if he decides to launch a military action in Ukraine "there's going to be hell to pay" and "it's going to be a catastrophe."

"He did not believe me ... except maybe only 10 percent. And 10 percent was all you needed," Trump added.

He also repeated his claim that he could achieve peace in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours.

More Stories From World

