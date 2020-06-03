Trump, Bolsonaro Discuss Research on Malaria Drug as COVID-19 Treatment - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro discussed joint efforts to evaluate an anti-malaria drug as a treatment for COVID-19, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said on Tuesday.

"Trump and President Bolsonaro also expressed their mutual appreciation for the longstanding collaboration on health issues between the two countries, including the delivery of 2 million doses of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) by the United States to the people of Brazil... and a joint research effort to help further evaluate the safety and efficacy of HCQ for both prophylaxis and the early treatment of the coronavirus," Deere said in a statement.

Trump and Bolsonaro also discussed the US commitment to provide Brazil 1,000 ventilators, Deere added.

In addition, according to the statement, the the two leaders discussed the upcoming G7 Summit and the free flow of commerce.