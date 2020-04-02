UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Bolsonaro Discuss Significance Of COVID-19 Vaccine Development - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:30 AM

Trump, Bolsonaro Discuss Significance of COVID-19 Vaccine Development - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a phone conversation discussed the importance of developing a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement.

"The leaders reiterated the significance of slowing the spread of the virus and protecting lives through sharing information, increasing preparedness, and cooperating on therapies and vaccine development. The two leaders also affirmed their continued commitment to aggressively safeguarding jobs and incomes, using all available tools to restore global economic growth," Deere said after the call on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters he would consider imposing restrictions on flights from Brazil as the country's fight against coronavirus intensifies.

The United States currently has a total of more than 213,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 4,757 deaths as of Wednesday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center. Brazil has 6,836 cases with 240 deaths.

Related Topics

White House Trump Brazil United States All From Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Health Services dedicates Al Ain Hospita ..

3 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

4 hours ago

ADDED implements incentive measures to ensure busi ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

5 hours ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

6 hours ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.