Trump, Bolsonaro Discuss Significance of COVID-19 Vaccine Development - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a phone conversation discussed the importance of developing a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement.

"The leaders reiterated the significance of slowing the spread of the virus and protecting lives through sharing information, increasing preparedness, and cooperating on therapies and vaccine development. The two leaders also affirmed their continued commitment to aggressively safeguarding jobs and incomes, using all available tools to restore global economic growth," Deere said after the call on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters he would consider imposing restrictions on flights from Brazil as the country's fight against coronavirus intensifies.

The United States currently has a total of more than 213,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 4,757 deaths as of Wednesday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center. Brazil has 6,836 cases with 240 deaths.