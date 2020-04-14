UrduPoint.com
Trump Boosts Pompeo's Authority Over Energy Policy In Eastern Mediterranean - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:57 PM

President Donald Trump has boosted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's authority over US policies on energy development and cooperation with Greece, Israel and the Republic of Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean, the White House announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) President Donald Trump has boosted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's authority over US policies on energy development and cooperation with Greece, Israel and the Republic of Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean, the White House announced on Tuesday.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authorities vested in the President by section 1250A(d) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 and section 205(d) of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019," Trump said in a memorandum issued by the White House.

Trump's decision gives Pompeo the deciding voice in shaping energy and security, as well as diplomatic considerations in the region.

The Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019 allows the United States to fully support the trilateral partnership of Israel, Greece, and Cyprus through energy and defense cooperation initiatives, published sources have noted.

In early January, Greece, Cyprus, and Israel agreed to construct the EastMed pipeline to bring natural gas from Israel's Leviathan field and Cyprus' Aphrodite field to Greece and on to Italy and the Balkans.

However, Cyprus has expressed concern at Turkish policies in the region as posing a threat to this development plan.

