Trump Briefed About Active Shooter Incident At Pearl Harbor Shipyard - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump has been briefed on an active shooter incident at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, a White House spokesman said in a statement.

"The president has been briefed on the shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii and continues to monitor the situation," the spokesman said.

Earlier, the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) said its security forces had responded to a reported shooting at the shipyard, which occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday (00.30 GMT Thursday). The shooter, who killed two civilian workers and injured another one, then shot himself dead. He was identified as a US sailor.

More Stories From World

