Trump Briefed Daily on Coronavirus Outbreak Developments - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump gets daily briefings on situation with the novel coronavirus outbreak in the world, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"The President is briefed daily on this situation," Conway told reporters.

Conway noted that the US government has offered assistance to the countries affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak and is closely monitoring the situation.

"We have offered assistance. We are monitoring other countries that have cases," Conway said.

Assistant Secretary of Public Health Admiral Brett Giroir, who also participated in the press briefing, said the US government has the situation under control.

However, Girois cautioned that the situation is very fluid and changes frequently.

"There is no person-to -person transmission in the United States," Giroir said, adding that there is a high degree of cooperation with China on the coronavirus outbreak.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December. The virus has since spread within China and to at least 18 other countries. The epidemic has already left 170 people dead and more than 7,700 infected in China.