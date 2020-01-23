UrduPoint.com
Trump Briefed On Coronavirus Threat As US Boosts Airport Security - White House Official

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 11:54 PM

Trump Briefed on Coronavirus Threat as US Boosts Airport Security - White House Official

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the spread of the novel coronavirus and the US government has stepped monitoring airports in the United States, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said during a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) President Donald Trump has been briefed on the spread of the novel coronavirus and the US government has stepped monitoring airports in the United States, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Trump has been briefed and "remains consistently vigilant in making sure that this doesn't spread throughout our country," Gidley told reporters. "We've sent more entities to airports."

Singapore confirmed its first case of a new strain of coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, media reported citing authorities.

There are 28 suspected cases of the virus in Singapore altogether, according to the report.

The unknown type of pneumonia caused by the virus was first detected in Wuhan in late December. Chinese experts later determined that this was a new strain of the coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus.

As of Thursday, more than 600 confirmed cases have been reported in China and 17 recorded deaths. Confirmed cases have also been recorded in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

