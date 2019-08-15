UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Briefed On Philadelphia Shooting, Will Continue Monitoring Situation - White House

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:00 AM

Trump Briefed on Philadelphia Shooting, Will Continue Monitoring Situation - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump has been briefed and is monitoring an active shooting situation that has injured six Philadelphia police officers, the White House said in a statement.

""The President has been briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia and continues to monitor the situation," the White House said on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Injured Police White House Trump Philadelphia

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Central Abattoir slaughters around 3,000 s ..

5 hours ago

RTA’s Al Merqab e-Hail, limo technology wins sma ..

6 hours ago

‘UAE Volunteers’ recruits complete 3,265,240 v ..

7 hours ago

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.