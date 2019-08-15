Trump Briefed On Philadelphia Shooting, Will Continue Monitoring Situation - White House
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump has been briefed and is monitoring an active shooting situation that has injured six Philadelphia police officers, the White House said in a statement.
""The President has been briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia and continues to monitor the situation," the White House said on Wednesday.