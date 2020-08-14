UrduPoint.com
Trump Briefed On Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine - White House

Fri 14th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the new Russian COVID-19 vaccine, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Friday

"The President has been briefed on that," McEnany said when asked whether the US president was provided information about Russia's vaccine dubbed "Sputnik V.

Earlier in the week, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute. Russian officials are currently in talks with a number of countries to seal production and distribution agreements.

Russian officials have said the country is capable of producing 500 million doses of the vaccine in the next 12 months, with production expected to be conducted abroad as well and clinical trials set to start soon in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.

