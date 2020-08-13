Trump Briefed On Russia's Novel Coronavirus Vaccine - White House
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 11:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the new Russian vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Friday.
"The President has been briefed on that," McEnany said when asked whether the US president was provided information about Russia's vaccine dubbed "Sputnik V."