Trump Briefs Putin On His Idea To Hold G7 Summit - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:19 PM

US President Donald Trump briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on his idea of holding a G7 summit in an extended format, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) US President Donald Trump briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on his idea of holding a G7 summit in an extended format, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Donald Trump briefed on his idea of holding a G7 summit with a possible invitation of the leaders of Russia, Australia, India and the Republic of Korea," the statement says.

Trump said earlier that he intended to postpone the G7 summit until September and invite four countries to it, including Russia, India, South Korea and Australia. Later, White House Director of Strategic Communications said the summit of the expanded group of countries would discuss the "future of China."

