Trump Broke Election Law When Conspired To Promote Candidacy By Unlawful Means - Bragg

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Trump Broke Election Law When Conspired to Promote Candidacy by Unlawful Means - Bragg

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump allegedly broke New York State Election Law, which makes it a crime to conspire to promote a candidacy by unlawful means, among other laws, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said on Tuesday.

"The first (law which was broken) is New York State Election Law, which makes it a crime to conspire to promote a candidacy by unlawful means," Bragg said during a press briefing.

The unlawful means, in Bragg's view, are the false statements made by Trump, including to US tax authorities.

The district attorney also noted that Trump allegedly violated the contribution cap set by election regulations.

Earlier in the day, Trump made his first initial appearance in court to be arraigned after a Manhattan grand jury last week indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree before and after the 2016 presidential elections.

