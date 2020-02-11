Trump Budget Reflects Importance of Modernizing Nuclear Arsenal - Energy Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump's budget for 2021 shows the United States is serious about upgrading the country's nuclear arsenal, US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in a statement.

"This year's budget underscores the importance of nuclear security by increasing funding to modernize and maintain our nuclear stockpile," Brouillette said after the White House unveiled Trump's congressional budget request for 2021 on Monday.

Trump allocated $35.

4 billion to fund the Department of Energy (DOE) programs, a large percentage of which is for nuclear upgrades, according to the budget.

Brouillette also said the budget will focus on interdepartmental collaboration to advance cross-cutting priorities such as energy storage, security, reliability and resilience.

Trump's budget plan, however, has to go through the US Congress, which is dominated by rival lawmakers from the Democratic Party, who are unlikely to approve the plan.