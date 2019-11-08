Trump, Bulgaria Prime Minister Borissov to Meet in Washington on November 25 - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Donald Trump will welcome Bulgaria Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to the White House on November 25 for talks on a number of common security interests, the White House said in a press release on Friday

"The United States and Bulgaria are NATO Allies and the President looks forward to discussing ways to strengthen the two nations' common security interests, especially in ensuring stability in the Black Sea region, facilitating energy diversification, and countering malign influence threatening Bulgaria's sovereignty," the release said.