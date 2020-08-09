Trump Bypasses Congress With Executive Orders to Extend COVID-19 Relief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump has signed four executive orders to extend COVID-19 relief measures for Americans, bypassing the Congress, which has been deadlocked over the rescue package.

The president announced the measures at a press conference on Saturday evening. He said that his administration had been working round the clock to agree on the package. The weekly unemployment benefit expired last week but the Democrats and the Republicans failed to agree on whether it should remain at $600 per person or be cut.

"Democrats are obstructing all of it. Therefore, I am taking executive action ... First of all, I am providing a payroll tax holiday to Americans earning less than $100,000 per year.

Secondly, I am signing an executive order directing the Department of Housing and Urban Development, H.H.S. and C.D.C. to make sure that renters and home owners can stay in their homes," he said.

The third action, he went on, provides additional $400 per week in expanded benefits to unemployed Americans.

"Fourth, I am signing a directive providing relief to student loan borrowers. Today I am extending this policy through the end of the year," Trump stated.

The president highlighted that through these four actions, his administration provides "immediate and vital relief to Americans struggling at this difficult time."