Trump Call With Governors On Protests 'Deeply Disturbing' - Michigan Governor

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) US President Donald Trump's call with states' governors to discuss the latest violent protests was deeply disturbing  becasue he called for a stronger crackdown on protesters, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement on Monday.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting against police brutality and racism since May 25 after George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The protests have turned into riots complete with violence, arson and widespread looting.

"I jointed a call with my fellow governors and the current president that was deeply disturbing," Whitmer said. "Trump told the governors to 'put it down' or we would be 'overridden.' He said governors should 'dominate' protesters, 'or you'll look like a bunch of jerks.'"

Whitmer said Trump repeatedly attacked the governors for their weak response amid their struggle to maintain peace while also fight the novel coronavirus pandemic in their states.

The Michigan governor said the Trump administration is determined to sow seeds of hatred and division, adding that she fears such attitude will lead to more violence and destruction.

US media reported, citing an audio recording of the conference call, that Trump urged the governors to issue ten-year jail sentences for protesters who conducted criminal activities during. The US president also mentioned he would support states that impose laws to criminalize the burning of the US flag, the reports said.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker told Trump his rhetoric over the protests was inflammatory and has made the situation worse. Trump said in response that he did not like Pritzker's rhetoric, but that that it was all right to disagree.

Over the last several days, Trump has called for stronger measures to put down the riots, including using the unlimited resources of the US military force to restore order.

Minnesota, other US states and Washington, DC  have called in the National Guard to help local police forces restore and maintain order.

