UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls Australian Prime Minister To Offer Help In Fighting Bushfires - Spokesperson

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

Trump Calls Australian Prime Minister to Offer Help in Fighting Bushfires - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump has called Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to offer help in battling the deadly bushfires that have been ravaging the nation for months, a White House spokesperson has said.

"President Trump offered United States support to assist the Australian government as it battles these terrible fires," the spokesperson said, as quoted by The Hill news outlet on Monday.

The US leader also "expressed deep concern for those affected and condolences for the firefighters and others who lost their lives," according to the White House.

Following the call, Morrison thanked the US for support.

"Thanks for the call @realDonaldTrump and for your strong messages of sympathy, support and friendship for Australia during our terrible bushfire season.

Thanks also to the American people for their many messages of support. Australia and the US are great mates," the prime minister tweeted on Tuesday.

On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered his help to fire-ravaged Australia in a call with Morrison.

For months, Australia has been suffering from massive fires. According to the latest media reports, the bushfires in Australia have already claimed at least 25 lives and destroyed over 1,000 houses. The fire crisis has also killed an estimated 8,000 koalas and hundreds of thousands other animals.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Australia White House Trump United Kingdom United States Media From Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 7, 2020 in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

The future looks promising, says first female pres ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.