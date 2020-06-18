UrduPoint.com
Trump Calls Bolton Book 'pure Fiction'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 07:40 PM

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed former top aide John Bolton's explosive accusations about the White House in an upcoming book as "pure fiction." In a tweet calling the former national security advisor a "sick puppy," Trump said the book is "a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed former top aide John Bolton's explosive accusations about the White House in an upcoming book as "pure fiction." In a tweet calling the former national security advisor a "sick puppy," Trump said the book is "a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad.

""Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction," Trump said.

The White House is seeking an injunction to prevent distribution of "The Room Where it Happened," which details what Bolton says is proof that Trump is not "fit for office."

