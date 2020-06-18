UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls Bolton 'Incompetent,' 'Disgruntled Fool' As Ex-Aide's Memoir Excerpts Emerge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:34 PM

Trump Calls Bolton 'Incompetent,' 'Disgruntled Fool' as Ex-Aide's Memoir Excerpts Emerge

US President Donald Trump has hit back at former National Security Adviser John Bolton over the latter's memoir that offers a scathing account of the White House, branding the dismissed official as an "incompetent" and "disgruntled boring fool."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump has hit back at former National Security Adviser John Bolton over the latter's memoir that offers a scathing account of the White House, branding the dismissed official as an "incompetent" and "disgruntled boring fool."

On Wednesday, US media published first excerpts from Bolton's forthcoming book "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," which makes a spree of explosive claims about the president. In particular, the ex-adviser depicts Trump as someone manipulated and easily influenced by the foreign leaders of China, Russia, Turkey, and North Korea. The US administration has filed a lawsuit against Bolton to prevent publication of his book, which it says contains certain classified information about current events and policy issues.

"Wacko John Bolton's 'exceedingly tedious' (New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The US leader went on to add: "[Ex-President George W.] Bush fired him also. Bolton is incompetent!"

Bolton, who served as national security adviser from April 2018, was ousted by Trump in September 2019, following a tenure characterized by his opposition to the president's efforts to negotiate with North Korea and later with Iran and an unsuccessful effort to force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro out of office.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Turkey China Twitter White House Trump George New York North Korea April September 2018 2019 Media All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Indian diplomat summoned to register Pakistan's st ..

2 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers develop hybrid grap ..

51 minutes ago

Stalls set up in Khanewal to provide sugar to citi ..

2 minutes ago

Clinic sealed, six served show-cause notices in Ti ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Records 7,790 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

12 minutes ago

China Protests G7 Statement on Hong Kong Accusing ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.