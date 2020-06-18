(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump has hit back at former National Security Adviser John Bolton over the latter's memoir that offers a scathing account of the White House, branding the dismissed official as an "incompetent" and "disgruntled boring fool."

On Wednesday, US media published first excerpts from Bolton's forthcoming book "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," which makes a spree of explosive claims about the president. In particular, the ex-adviser depicts Trump as someone manipulated and easily influenced by the foreign leaders of China, Russia, Turkey, and North Korea. The US administration has filed a lawsuit against Bolton to prevent publication of his book, which it says contains certain classified information about current events and policy issues.

"Wacko John Bolton's 'exceedingly tedious' (New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The US leader went on to add: "[Ex-President George W.] Bush fired him also. Bolton is incompetent!"

Bolton, who served as national security adviser from April 2018, was ousted by Trump in September 2019, following a tenure characterized by his opposition to the president's efforts to negotiate with North Korea and later with Iran and an unsuccessful effort to force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro out of office.