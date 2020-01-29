UrduPoint.com
Trump Calls Bolton's Forthcoming Book 'Nasty & Untrue'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:14 PM

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at his former National Security Adviser John Bolton, calling the reported allegations made in a forthcoming book by the ex-official "nasty" and "untrue."

"If I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this?" Trump said via Twitter.

Trump also indicated that Bolton "begged" him for a job in his administration that would not require Senate confirmation, saying he agreed to hire him despite the warnings of many advisers.

Bolton's unpublished book reportedly mentions that Trump told him last August about his intention to freeze $391 million of approved military aid to Ukraine until Ukrainian officials opened an investigation into his political rival Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

