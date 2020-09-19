Trump Calls China Bigger Problem Than Russia, Contradicting FBI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump criticized on Friday the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Christopher Wray for overlooking China's threat to the integrity of upcoming Presidential election and focusing instead on Russia.

"I think we have a bigger problem with China than we have with Russia. I think China is a far bigger problem.

And I said 'Well, it's ok if you want to think about Russia, but what about China?'" I think it's appropriate," Trump said at a White House briefing.

In his testimony to the Congress on Thursday Wray alleged that Russia is "very active" in its efforts to influence the election and "sow divisiveness and discord" denigrate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Russia denies any attempts to interfere with US domestic affairs, including 2020 elections.