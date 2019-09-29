UrduPoint.com
Trump Calls Democrats' Impeachment Bid Greatest Scam In History Of US Politics

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 04:30 AM

Trump Calls Democrats' Impeachment Bid Greatest Scam in History of US Politics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump has called the attempt of the Democrats to impeach him the greatest scam in the history of US politics in a video address published on Saturday.

"What is going on now is the single greatest scam in the history of American politics. The Democrats wanna take away your guns, ... your healthcare ... your vote ... your freedom ... your judges," Trump said.

The president added that the Democrats wanted to stop him because he was fighting for the interests of the population.

Trump has become embroiled in a political scandal after a US government whistleblower claimed the president had pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July phone call to look into a case that could potentially tarnish the political image of his main Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, in the 2020 presidential race.

On Wednesday, the White House unclassified an unredacted transcript of the conversation in question, which confirmed that Zelenskyy had promised Trump to look into the Biden case.

The US Democrats have launched impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying he sought to pressure a foreign government into assisting his re-election campaign. Trump denies any wrongdoing and has accused Democrats of launching another "witch hunt" against him.

