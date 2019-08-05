Trump calls El Paso, Dayton shootings 'crime against all of humanity'

US President Donald Trump described mass shootings in Texas and Ohio as a "crime against all of humanity" as he addressed the nation on Monday after the attacks that left in 29 people dead

"These barbaric slaughters are...

an attack upon a nation, and a crime against all of humanity," he said.

He added that the United States was outraged by the "cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed, and the terror" that unfolded as 20 people were shot dead while shopping at a crowded Walmart in El Paso on Saturday morning, and nine more outside a bar in a popular nightlife district in Dayton just 13 hours later.