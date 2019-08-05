UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls El Paso, Dayton Shootings 'crime Against All Of Humanity'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:55 PM

Trump calls El Paso, Dayton shootings 'crime against all of humanity'

US President Donald Trump described mass shootings in Texas and Ohio as a "crime against all of humanity" as he addressed the nation on Monday after the attacks that left in 29 people dead

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump described mass shootings in Texas and Ohio as a "crime against all of humanity" as he addressed the nation on Monday after the attacks that left in 29 people dead.

"These barbaric slaughters are...

an attack upon a nation, and a crime against all of humanity," he said.

He added that the United States was outraged by the "cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed, and the terror" that unfolded as 20 people were shot dead while shopping at a crowded Walmart in El Paso on Saturday morning, and nine more outside a bar in a popular nightlife district in Dayton just 13 hours later.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Trump Dayton El Paso United States All Walmart

Recent Stories

No confidence motion in Senate misinterpreted

2 minutes ago

Australia win first Ashes Test against England by ..

2 minutes ago

Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police observed

2 minutes ago

Egypt's Sisi says deadly car blast was 'terrorist ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister condemns Indian revokement of Artic ..

10 minutes ago

Multan Electric Power Company four XENs transferre ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.