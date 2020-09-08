Trump Calls Ex-National Security Adviser Bolton 'Jerk' for Remarks on Kim Jong Un Letters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Monday called former US National Security Adviser John Bolton a "jerk" for the latter's remarks regarding his correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, adding that he was "just being sarcastic" when described it as "love letters."

The two leaders have repeatedly exchanged correspondence, with Trump describing it as "beautiful letters" and saying the two "fell in love" over them. In an interview with ABC news in June, Bolton said that the North Korean leader got "a huge laugh" out of Trump's description.

"Just heard that Wacko John Bolton was talking of the fact that I discussed 'love letters from Kim Jong Un' as though I viewed them as just that.

Obviously, was just being sarcastic. Bolton was such a jerk!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Bolton published his book "The Room Where It Happened" critical of the White House and Trump, who stands for reelection in November, after a Federal judge dismissed the Justice Department's request to block it on the grounds that it contains classified information. The book has stirred the US political world with Trump's opponents lauding it for revealing the truth about the administration's actions in the realm of foreign policy, and supporters dismissing it as an unreliable and self-serving account by a disgruntled ex-employee.