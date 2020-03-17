Trump Calls for Avoiding Gatherings of More Than 10 People to Curb Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration wasissuing new guidelines urging people to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, non-essential travel and eating in restaurants over the next 15 days to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"This afternoon, we are announcing new guidelines for every American to follow over the next 15 days," Trump said. "My administration is recommending that all Americans, including the young and healthy work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel and avoid eating and drinking at bars, restaurants and public food courts."