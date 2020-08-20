UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls For Goodyear Tire Boycott Over Ban On Political Garb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:32 PM

Trump calls for Goodyear tire boycott over ban on political garb

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for consumers to avoid buying Goodyear tires after a report that the company had specifically banned attire featuring his political slogan

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for consumers to avoid buying Goodyear tires after a report that the company had specifically banned attire featuring his political slogan.

Kansas-based broadcaster WIBW on Tuesday posted an image allegedly showing a Goodyear diversity training slide show that says clothing associated with a variety of conservative causes -- including the president's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) slogan -- is not allowed.

"Don't buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!" Trump tweeted as news of the image, obtained from an unnamed employee, spread.

The slide listed "political affiliated slogans or material" as "Unacceptable," along with "Blue Lives Matter" or "All Lives Matter" -- slogans used to support law enforcement amid widespread protests against police killings of African Americans.

Under a column labeled "Acceptable" were "Black Lives Matter," the movement fueling the protests which Trump has criticized ahead of his re-election battle in November, as well as "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride.

" Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, a mainstay of the US auto industry, said the slide "was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class".

"We ask associates not to engage in political campaigning of any kind in the workplace -- for any candidate, party or political organization," the Ohio-based company said.

It also affirmed support for both "equality and law enforcement," adding: "These are not mutually exclusive."Tim Ryan, a Democratic US House representative for part of Akron, the city where Goodyear is headquartered, condemned Trump's comments.

"Now he's actively saying 'Boycott this American company' in the middle of a global pandemic," Ryan said on SiriusXM. "It's mind boggling. There's no line this president won't cross."

Related Topics

Police Company Trump Buy Gay Akron November All From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

India study suggests millions more may have caught ..

29 seconds ago

Europe can fight virus without lockdowns: WHO

31 seconds ago

Belarus opens criminal case into opposition bids t ..

32 seconds ago

DC reviews anti-dengue measures

37 seconds ago

Spanish gazpacho sets out to conquer the world

3 minutes ago

EPay Punjab Fetches PKR 5 Billion Revenue through ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.