Trump calls for Goodyear tire boycott over ban on political garb

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for consumers to avoid buying Goodyear tires after a report that the company had specifically banned attire featuring his political slogan.

Kansas-based broadcaster WIBW on Tuesday posted an image allegedly showing a Goodyear diversity training slide show that says clothing associated with a variety of conservative causes -- including the president's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) slogan -- is not allowed.

"Don't buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!" Trump tweeted as news of the image, obtained from an unnamed employee, spread.

The slide listed "political affiliated slogans or material" as "Unacceptable," along with "Blue Lives Matter" or "All Lives Matter" -- slogans used to support law enforcement amid widespread protests against police killings of African Americans.

Under a column labeled "Acceptable" were "Black Lives Matter," the movement fueling the protests which Trump has criticized ahead of his re-election battle in November, as well as "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride.

" Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, a mainstay of the US auto industry, said the slide "was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class".

"We ask associates not to engage in political campaigning of any kind in the workplace -- for any candidate, party or political organization," the Ohio-based company said.

It also affirmed support for both "equality and law enforcement," adding: "These are not mutually exclusive."Tim Ryan, a Democratic US House representative for part of Akron, the city where Goodyear is headquartered, condemned Trump's comments.

"Now he's actively saying 'Boycott this American company' in the middle of a global pandemic," Ryan said on SiriusXM. "It's mind boggling. There's no line this president won't cross."