Trump Calls for House Republicans to Support McCarthy for Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Former US President Donald Trump called on Wednesday for Republican House representatives to support Kevin McCarthy for speaker, after the Californian congressman failed to secure the position the previous day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump called on Wednesday for Republican House representatives to support Kevin McCarthy for speaker, after the Californian congressman failed to secure the position the previous day.

"Some really good conversations took place last night, and it's now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY," Trump posted on his Truth Social account. "Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB - JUST WATCH!"

Internecine conflict among Republicans, of which an ultraconservative subset has vowed to oppose McCarthy from the first day of the new Republican-controlled Congress, led to a rare failure of the House - the first time since 1923 - to elect a speaker on the first roll-call vote.

Nine rounds of voting took place on Tuesday. It is unclear how many days the House will remain without a speaker. Precedent indicates that voting should continue until someone secures the majority, and McCarthy has vowed not to back down.

