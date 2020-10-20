Trump calls for investigation of Biden, heads to key battleground

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Donald Trump called Tuesday on the US attorney general to investigate his "criminal" Democratic opponent Joe Biden, as he headed to a rally in the key state of Pennsylvania two weeks before election day

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump called Tuesday on the US attorney general to investigate his "criminal" Democratic opponent Joe Biden, as he headed to a rally in the key state of Pennsylvania two weeks before election day.

"Things are changing fast," Trump told the Fox & Friends program Tuesday, claiming that his own polling showed Biden is "imploding."There is little visible evidence that the Democrat is really waning with 14 days until before November 3 and ahead of Thursday's final presidential televised debate.

However, just over two weeks ago Trump was in hospital with Covid-19 and Biden had the field to himself, hammering home his central message that the Republican president has failed the country on managing the coronavirus pandemic.