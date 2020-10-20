UrduPoint.com
Trump Calls For Investigation Of Biden, Heads To Key Battleground

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:54 PM

Trump calls for investigation of Biden, heads to key battleground

President Donald Trump called Tuesday on the US attorney general to investigate his "criminal" Democratic opponent Joe Biden, as he headed to a rally in the key state of Pennsylvania two weeks before election day

"Things are changing fast," Trump told the Fox & Friends program Tuesday, claiming that his own polling showed Biden is "imploding."There is little visible evidence that the Democrat is really waning with 14 days until before November 3 and ahead of Thursday's final presidential televised debate.

"Things are changing fast," Trump told the Fox & Friends program Tuesday, claiming that his own polling showed Biden is "imploding."There is little visible evidence that the Democrat is really waning with 14 days until before November 3 and ahead of Thursday's final presidential televised debate.

However, just over two weeks ago Trump was in hospital with Covid-19 and Biden had the field to himself, hammering home his central message that the Republican president has failed the country on managing the coronavirus pandemic.

More Stories From World

