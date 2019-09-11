Trump Calls For Lowering Flags Across US State Agencies in Commemoration of 9/11 Attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called upon state institutions across the United States to lower flags halfway down the flagpole in commemoration of victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The White House has published the president's statement on its website.

"NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim September 11, 2019, as Patriot Day. I call upon all departments, agencies, and instrumentalities of the United States to display the flag of the United States at half-staff on Patriot Day in honor of the individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001," the statement read.

Close to 3,000 people were killed in the attacks as Al-Qaeda terrorists (banned in Russia) hijacked commercial airplanes and slammed them at the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, DC. Another hijacked airplane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.