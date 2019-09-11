UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls For Lowering Flags Across US State Agencies In Commemoration Of 9/11 Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:20 AM

Trump Calls For Lowering Flags Across US State Agencies in Commemoration of 9/11 Attack

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called upon state institutions across the United States to lower flags halfway down the flagpole in commemoration of victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called upon state institutions across the United States to lower flags halfway down the flagpole in commemoration of victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The White House has published the president's statement on its website.

"NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim September 11, 2019, as Patriot Day. I call upon all departments, agencies, and instrumentalities of the United States to display the flag of the United States at half-staff on Patriot Day in honor of the individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001," the statement read.

Close to 3,000 people were killed in the attacks as Al-Qaeda terrorists (banned in Russia) hijacked commercial airplanes and slammed them at the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, DC. Another hijacked airplane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Russia Washington Pentagon White House Trump New York United States September 2019 All

Recent Stories

Two illegal dental clinics sealed in Dir Lower

8 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes higher for seventh straight ..

8 minutes ago

207 Azadari processions were taken out

9 minutes ago

Realme Organized Youth’s Beloved Online Multipla ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber opens registration for GCC HR and ..

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.