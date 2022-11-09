UrduPoint.com

Trump Calls For Protests Amid 'Alarming Situation' Concerning Absentee Ballots Across US

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Trump Calls for Protests Amid 'Alarming Situation' Concerning Absentee Ballots Across US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on voters to protest given the "alarming situation" concerning absentee ballots across the United States during the midterm elections.

"The absentee ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD. People are showing up to vote only to be told, 'sorry, you have already voted.' This is happening in large numbers, elsewhere as well. Protest, Protest, Protest!" Trump said via Truth Social on Tuesday.

Trump said that reports from the US state of Arizona show the voting machines are not properly working in predominantly Republican areas.

"Can this possibly be true when a vast majority of Republicans waited for today to vote? Here we go again? The people will not stand for it!" he said.

Trump recalled that Pennsylvania announced it could take days to determine the winners in the midterm elections. He also noted that the reports say about 20% of the voting machines in Maricopa County in Arizona are not counting the votes properly, mainly in Republican-majority areas.

"Kari Lake, Blake Masters and all others are being greatly harmed by this disaster. Can't let this happen, AGAIN!!! I believe Attorney General Mark Brnovich is on the case, big time. He has a chance to be the biggest hero of them all, and at the same time save our Country from this Cancer from within!!!" Trump said.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year in addition to various statewide and local positions.

Related Topics

Election Senate Protest Vote Trump Same Detroit United States Cancer All From

Recent Stories

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite ..

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite Russia Squeeze - US Energy Ag ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Rio ..

Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

3 hours ago
 Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe ..

Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe into Arshad Sharif's murder

3 hours ago
 Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as an ..

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as another appeals to France

3 hours ago
 Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - ..

Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - Reports

3 hours ago
 Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's ..

Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's Security Needs - Pentagon

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.