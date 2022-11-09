Trump Calls for Protests Amid 'Alarming Situation' Concerning Absentee Ballots Across US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on voters to protest given the "alarming situation" concerning absentee ballots across the United States during the midterm elections.

"The absentee ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD. People are showing up to vote only to be told, 'sorry, you have already voted.' This is happening in large numbers, elsewhere as well. Protest, Protest, Protest!" Trump said via Truth Social on Tuesday.

Trump said that reports from the US state of Arizona show the voting machines are not properly working in predominantly Republican areas.

"Can this possibly be true when a vast majority of Republicans waited for today to vote? Here we go again? The people will not stand for it!" he said.

Trump recalled that Pennsylvania announced it could take days to determine the winners in the midterm elections. He also noted that the reports say about 20% of the voting machines in Maricopa County in Arizona are not counting the votes properly, mainly in Republican-majority areas.

"Kari Lake, Blake Masters and all others are being greatly harmed by this disaster. Can't let this happen, AGAIN!!! I believe Attorney General Mark Brnovich is on the case, big time. He has a chance to be the biggest hero of them all, and at the same time save our Country from this Cancer from within!!!" Trump said.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year in addition to various statewide and local positions.