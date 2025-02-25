Trump Calls For Revival Of Keystone XL Pipeline Project Axed By Biden
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 11:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) US President Donald Trump on Monday called for the revival of the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline project opposed by environmental activists that was blocked under his predecessor Joe Biden.
Biden formally rescinded a permit for the pipeline -- first proposed in 2008 -- by executive order on his first day in office in January 2021 over environmental concerns, reversing course from Trump during his first term.
While the project had long been backed by Canada, Keystone XL had been opposed by environmentalists and Indigenous groups, who organized rallies against it in Washington, Ottawa and in other affected areas.
"The company building the Keystone XL Pipeline that was viciously jettisoned by the incompetent Biden Administration should come back to America, and get it built - NOW!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to the Canadian company involved in the project.
The company, TC Energy, had argued that bringing so much oil from friendly, neighboring Canada would reduce US dependence on oil from more adversarial countries.
The 1,210-mile (1,950-kilometer) pipeline, part of which was completed, was to transport up to 830,000 barrels of oil per day from the Alberta oil sands to Nebraska, which then would travel through an existing system to refineries in coastal Texas.
Canadian regulators approved the project in 2010, but it was then blocked by US president Barack Obama in 2015 due to environmental concerns -- a decision that his successor Trump reversed in 2017.
Recent Stories
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..
ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape
Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..
Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend o ..
More Stories From World
-
South Korea's Yoon faces last impeachment hearing over martial law1 minute ago
-
Trump calls for revival of Keystone XL Pipeline project axed by Biden1 minute ago
-
Confusion reigns as US federal workers face Musk job deadline11 minutes ago
-
Fears of US public health crises grow amid falling vaccination rates11 minutes ago
-
Ukraine rupture grows as US sides with Russia at UN12 minutes ago
-
Tanaka scores in Championship leaders Leeds' late-show win over Sheff Utd22 minutes ago
-
Tesla rolls out advanced self-driving functions in China31 minutes ago
-
Tesla rolls out advanced self-driving functions in China32 minutes ago
-
17 wounded in latest Colombia explosives attack1 hour ago
-
Nine soldiers killed in Colombia road accident2 hours ago
-
Two dead, five injured in South Korean bridge collapse2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v New Zealand Champions Trophy scores3 hours ago