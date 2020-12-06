UrduPoint.com
Trump Calls For Special Session Of Georgia Legislature Over Election Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 03:10 AM

Trump Calls for Special Session of Georgia Legislature Over Election Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump is asking for a special session of the Georgia legislature to discuss the election results.

"I will easily & quickly win Georgia if Governor Brian Kemp or the Secretary of State permit a simple signature verification.

Has not been done and will show large scale discrepancies," Trump said on Twitter on Saturday, adding in a later tweet "But you never got the signature verification! Your people are refusing to do what you ask. What are they hiding? At least immediately ask for a Special Session of the Legislature. That you can easily, and immediately, do."

On Friday, Trump's team announced that it had filed a motion to nullify the election results in the state of Georgia, saying that there were "tens of thousands" of illegally cast ballots that it had documented in the state.

More Stories From World

