Trump Calls for Special Session of Georgia Legislature Over Election Results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump is asking for a special session of the Georgia legislature to discuss the election results.

"I will easily & quickly win Georgia if Governor Brian Kemp or the Secretary of State permit a simple signature verification.

Has not been done and will show large scale discrepancies," Trump said on Twitter on Saturday, adding in a later tweet "But you never got the signature verification! Your people are refusing to do what you ask. What are they hiding? At least immediately ask for a Special Session of the Legislature. That you can easily, and immediately, do."

On Friday, Trump's team announced that it had filed a motion to nullify the election results in the state of Georgia, saying that there were "tens of thousands" of illegally cast ballots that it had documented in the state.