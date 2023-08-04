Trump Calls for Supreme Court to 'Intercede' Following Third Criminal Indictment

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Former US president and 2024 presidential contender Donald Trump called Friday for the Supreme Court to "intercede" on his behalf, after being charged in a third criminal indictment this year.

"My political opponent has hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits ... which require massive amounts of my time & money to adjudicate," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. "It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede."

Unsealed Tuesday, the latest indictment by the Department of Justice relates to Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results to secure a second term, which culminated in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Trump was first indicted by the Manhattan district attorney in March in relation to hush money paid via his personal attorney to porn actress Stormy Daniels and others from August 2015 to December 2017.

Trump was indicted a second time in June. This was his first Federal indictment, relating to his retention of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

In total, he faces 78 counts of various criminal charges across the three cases. He has said he is innocent of all charges.