WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The identity of the whistleblower that incited the ongoing impeachment into US President Donald Trump ought to be revealed to dispel fears of anti-Trump bias, the US president told reporters in Washington on Sunday.

"The whistleblower should be revealed because he or she gave a false story, some people would call it fraud but I wouldn't go that far," Trump said in a conversation with reporters at the White House.

According to Trump, rumors have been circulating that the whistleblower is close to the Democratic party and the administration of former US President Barack Obama and is an "anti-Trump person."

Earlier in the day, attorney to the whistleblower Mark Zaid said his client was ready to respond to questions by House Representatives in written form. Widely believed to be a member of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), their identity is protected by the Whistleblower Protection Act.

The whistleblower claimed that the White House had attempted to restrict access to the transcript of the call and described it as Trump's attempt to solicit a foreign power's interference in the 2020 presidential election.

In September, US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who was linked to Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The Bidens have said Trump's allegations were unfounded.

Earlier this week, Trump said in an interview with the Washington Examiner that he wanted to read out loud to the citizens of the United States the transcript of his telephone conversations with Zelenskyy.

The transcript has already been released after approval was received from Ukraine.