Trump Calls His Speech Before Congress Storming 'totally Appropriate'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:30 PM

Trump calls his speech before Congress storming 'totally appropriate'

President Donald Trump denied Tuesday that his speech last week to thousands of supporters, encouraging them to march on Congress, had anything to do with violence that broke out shortly after

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :President Donald Trump denied Tuesday that his speech last week to thousands of supporters, encouraging them to march on Congress, had anything to do with violence that broke out shortly after.

"They've analyzed my speech in my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence, and everybody to the tee just thought it was totally appropriate," Trump told reporters before flying out for a trip to Texas.

On January 6 he told a large crowd in Washington that the presidential election was stolen and that they should march on Congress and show "strength." The crowd broke into Congress and forced frightened lawmakers to abandon a ceremony putting the legal stamp on Democrat Joe Biden's election win.

More Stories From World

