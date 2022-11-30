Trump Calls House Minority Leader 'Loser' After Criticism Over His Dinner With Ye, Fuentes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired back at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling him "a loser for our nation and for the Republican Party," after he criticized Trump for his dinner with artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and controversial political commentator Nick Fuentes.

Earlier on Tuesday, McConnell condemned Trump for his dinner with Ye and Fuentes, who has a history of making racist remarks, and said that the ex-president is unlikely to win the next presidential election in 2024.

"There is no room in the Republican Party for anti-semitism or white supremacy. And anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States," McConnell told a press briefing, adding that "that would apply to all of the leaders in the party who'll be seeking offices."

In an interview with FOX news, Trump was asked to comment on McConnell's statement.

"Mitch is a loser for our nation and for the Republican Party who would not have been re-elected in Kentucky without my endorsement, which he begged me for because he was going down," the ex-president told the media, adding that "his well-financed opponent had $93 million ready to spend when I drove him from two points down to 21 points up in a matter of days."

Trump added that he "had never heard of Nick Fuentes" when asked to comment on his dinner with Ye and Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida last week.

"I had never heard of the man - I had no idea what his views were, and they weren't expressed at the table in our very quick dinner, or it wouldn't have been accepted," Trump said.

The former president said that Ye asked Trump to see him "for advice," adding that he had "heard Kanye had difficulties, including financial difficulties."

Trump also said that it "is standard for the media" to accuse him of "white supremacy."

On Friday, Trump said that he met with Ye accompanied by an unknown guest of his residence at Mar-a-Lago. Some media outlets reported that the unknown guest was Fuentes, while others reported that he was not present at the Mar-a-Lago dinner with Ye.

Last month, Ye spoke with Trump to plan a dinner between the two amid accusations of anti-Semitism against both men. Ye has been criticized for claims that Jews hold disproportionate power in certain industries. Trump has been criticized for claiming the US Jewish community was not grateful enough for his support of Israel during his time in office.

Earlier this week, Ye announced that he intends to join the 2024 US presidential race. Another controversial political commentator, Milo Yiannopoulos, who is part Jewish, is leading the campaign, Ye said.