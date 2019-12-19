Trump Calls House of Representatives' Voting on Impeachment Democrats' Political Suicide

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump described the House of Representatives' voting on impeaching him as a "political suicide march for the Democratic Party."

On late Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump over alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"This lawless, partisan impeachment is a political suicide march for the Democrat Party," Trump said on Wednesday, addressing his supporters in the state of Michigan.