UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls House Of Representatives' Voting On Impeachment Democrats' Political Suicide

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:40 AM

Trump Calls House of Representatives' Voting on Impeachment Democrats' Political Suicide

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump described the House of Representatives' voting on impeaching him as a "political suicide march for the Democratic Party."

On late Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump over alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"This lawless, partisan impeachment is a political suicide march for the Democrat Party," Trump said on Wednesday, addressing his supporters in the state of Michigan.

Related Topics

Trump Suicide March Congress

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil product stocks decline by 2.7 percent

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Bahrain Embassy recepti ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

8 hours ago

US House Proceeds With Debates on Trump Impeachmen ..

8 hours ago

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east DR Congo violence ..

8 hours ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler join to create world's fourth-l ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.