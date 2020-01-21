Trump calls impeachment trial 'disgraceful' and a 'hoax'

(@imziishan)

US President Donald Trump branded his impeachment trial a "hoax" in the Swiss resort of Davos on Tuesday, hours before senators were to start debating a push to remove him from office

Davos, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump branded his impeachment trial a "hoax" in the Swiss resort of Davos on Tuesday, hours before senators were to start debating a push to remove him from office.

Asked by reporters why he was in Davos, not back in Washington, Trump said: "We're meeting with world leaders, the most important people in the world and we're bringing back tremendous business.""The other's just a hoax," he said. "It's the witch hunt that's been going on for years and frankly it's disgraceful."