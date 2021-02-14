Trump Calls Impeachment Trial 'Witch Hunt', Promises to Strive For 'American Greatness'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said after he was acquitted in a 57-43 Senate vote that the impeachment trial was a 'witch hunt.'

In the final tally on Saturday, 57 US senators endorsed and 43 rejected a single article of impeachment accusing Trump of inciting the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The conviction required a two-thirds majority vote - of at least 67 out of 100 Senators.

"This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president," Trump said in a statement after the Senate vote, as quoted by ABC news.

He critiqued the Democrats for their aggressive political approach.

"It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree," Trump said.

The former president thanked his lawyers and other members of his team, as well as all the Congress members who defended the Constitution.

"Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people," Trump said.

He thanked all Americans who stood by his side, saying "there is nothing we cannot accomplish."