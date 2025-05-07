Trump Calls India's Missile Strikes On Pakistan' A Shame'; UN Chief 'very Concerned'
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 05:10 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) U.S. President Donald Trump has called India's missile strikes on Pakistani cities and part of Azad Kashmir "a shame" and hoped that the Indian operation would end soon.
“It’s a shame,” he told reporters Tuesday at the White House, as India launched multiple strikes in the backdrop of April 22 killing of 26 people in Indian-occupied Kashmir that New Delhi claimed had a Pakistani connection.
Islamabad has firmly rejected the Indian allegation.
Trump reacted to the strikes Tuesday evening, saying in part: "It's a shame. We just heard about it as we were walking through the doors of the Oval."
He said of the two nuclear rivals: "They've been fighting for a long time ... I just hope it ends very quickly."
The president's comments came during the swearing-in ceremony for Steve Witkoff, the U.S.'s special envoy to the middle East.
Reacting to this grave development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement: "Pakistan has every right to give a robust response to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given."
He added that "the Pakistani nation and the Pakistan Armed Forces know very well how to deal with the enemy. We will never let the enemy succeed in its nefarious objectives."
In New York, at UN Headquarters in New York, a UN Spokesman said, that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border."
"He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries," Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a brief statement.
"The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan," the UN chief added.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha
Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification
More Stories From World
-
Trump calls India's missile strikes on Pakistan' a shame'; UN chief 'very concerned'6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy organizes introductory event for book titled "The Security Imperative: Pakistan's ..5 hours ago
-
Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian journalist6 hours ago
-
Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signing with S. Korea: reports11 hours ago
-
Gabonese President appoints VP, forms new govt12 hours ago
-
GCC SG receives Omani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia12 hours ago
-
Japan crane game test launched in foreign languages amid tourism boom12 hours ago
-
New Zealand lawmaker introduces bill to ban social media for under-16s13 hours ago
-
Senator Siddiqui reaffirms Pak-Türkiye brotherhood, honors Peshawari's legacy13 hours ago
-
Belarusian PM visits Alley of Honors13 hours ago
-
Museum visits hit record high over China's May Day holiday13 hours ago
-
Scientists discover hidden tropical oyster reefs across northern Australia13 hours ago