UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls Iran Response 'ignorant And Insulting'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:37 PM

Trump calls Iran response 'ignorant and insulting'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the "ignorant and insulting" response from Iran to his offer of talks, extended as the United States slapped new sanctions on the country's already crippled economy

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the "ignorant and insulting" response from Iran to his offer of talks, extended as the United States slapped new sanctions on the country's already crippled economy.

"Iran's very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality," he tweeted.

On Monday, Trump ordered punitive sanctions targeting Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military chiefs, and promised to blacklist its foreign minister -- but said the door was open to talks on reducing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Related Topics

Iran Washington Trump Tehran United States From Top

Recent Stories

Mohammad and Rohail star as Pakistan U19 takes 2-0 ..

4 minutes ago

France Condemns Attack on Law Enforcement Officers ..

3 minutes ago

Venezuelan General Figuera in US, Not Under Any Sa ..

3 minutes ago

Austria court approves Ukrainian oligarch's US ext ..

3 minutes ago

PNCA summer art camp classes continue to engage st ..

3 minutes ago

Fake-Marriages case: Two Chinese national get bail ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.