Trump Calls Move To Impeach 'absolutely Ridiculous'

Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:29 PM

Trump calls move to impeach 'absolutely ridiculous'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called preparations to impeach him in US Congress "absolutely ridiculous" and said they were causing "tremendous anger

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :President Donald Trump on Tuesday called preparations to impeach him in US Congress "absolutely ridiculous" and said they were causing "tremendous anger."Trump, speaking as he boarded Marine One at the White House for a trip to Texas, called his likely impeachment in the House of Representatives on Wednesday a "continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics."

