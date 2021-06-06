UrduPoint.com
Trump Calls On All Countries To Present China $10-Trillion Bill To Compensate For Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 06:00 AM

Trump Calls on All Countries to Present China $10-Trillion Bill to Compensate For Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump says China should pay all countries a compensation for the coronavirus pandemic.

"In addition all nations should work together to present China a bill for a minimum of 10 trillion Dollars to compensate for the damage they have caused, and that's a very low number," Trump said at the Republican Party convention in Greenville, North Carolina on Saturday.

