Trump Calls on Biden to Reveal All Info Related to His Involvement in Family Business

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump stressed on Thursday that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, his rival in the upcoming election, should release all the information related to his involvement in the family business dealings in light of the recently published letters pointing to his possible links to Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

"Joe Biden must immediately release all emails, meetings, phone calls, transcripts, and records related to his involvement in his family's business dealings and influence peddling around the world”including in CHINA!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The New York Post has published two e-mails that Vadym Pozharskyi, a top official at Burisma, allegedly sent to Biden's son, Hunter, who used to work for the company as well. In one of the letters, Pozharskyi thanks Hunter for organizing a meeting with his father, while in the second letter he asks Hunter how he could use his "influence" to support the Ukrainian company. The e-mails obviously run counter to the Democratic candidate's claims he has nothing to do with his younger son's work for Burisma.